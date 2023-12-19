Four killed as miscreants set fire to Mohanganj Express in Dhaka

At least four people including a mother and her son have been killed as miscreants set afire three compartments of Mohanganj Express train in the city's Tejgaon.

Fire service and civil defense said the arson took place shortly after 5:00am on Tuesday.

Of the deceased two identified are Nadira Akter Popy, 32, and her three-year old son Yasin. The two other male victims could not be identified.