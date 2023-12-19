Four killed as miscreants set fire to Mohanganj Express in Dhaka

At least four people including a mother and her son have been killed as miscreants set afire three compartments of Mohanganj Express train in the city's Tejgaon.
Fire service and civil defense said the arson took place shortly after 5:00am on Tuesday.
Of the deceased two identified are Nadira Akter Popy, 32, and her three-year old son Yasin. The two other male victims could not be identified.
Tejgaon police station’s officer in charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin quoting the passengers said the train from Netrokona reached Dhaka in the morning. As it reached Khilket area, the passengers saw the fire. Later the train was stopped at Tejgaon station.
Fire service media cell’s official Shahjahan Shikder said three units of Tejgaon fire station brought the blaze under control at around 6:45am.
Police said the bodies were sent to Kamalapur railway station.