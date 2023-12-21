Names of political activists surfaced in Mohanganj Express arson: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has received evidence of involvement of four people with arson in the Mohanganj Express train in Dhaka’s Tejgaon station that claimed lives of four people.
Of the four involved with setting fire to the train, two are activists of the anti-government party and two others are stowaway persons.
Lieutenant colonel Arif Mohiuddin, the director of RAB-3, said this while speaking at a press briefing at Kamalapur railway station today. Other RAB officials were present at the briefing.
“We’ve received different clues and names over the incident of fire in the train. As per the names and pictures we received so far, two are involved with opposition politics and two are floating persons. Now we are scrutinising the information,” Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said.
RAB requested people to inform the law enforcers if they have any information on sabotage on rail.
Mohanganj Express train was set afire on Tuesday morning. Three compartments of the train were completely charred. Four people including a mother and her three year old son were killed.
Mohanganj Express’ director Khaled Mosharraf filed a murder case against unidentified miscreants on that night.
Earlier in the afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner Harun or Rashid said the persons involved with arson in the train have been identified.
He hoped the miscreants would soon be arrested.