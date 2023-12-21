Names of political activists surfaced in Mohanganj Express arson: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has received evidence of involvement of four people with arson in the Mohanganj Express train in Dhaka’s Tejgaon station that claimed lives of four people.

Of the four involved with setting fire to the train, two are activists of the anti-government party and two others are stowaway persons.

Lieutenant colonel Arif Mohiuddin, the director of RAB-3, said this while speaking at a press briefing at Kamalapur railway station today. Other RAB officials were present at the briefing.

