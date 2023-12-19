BNP demands judicial investigation into arson attack on Mohanganj Express train

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has demanded a judicial investigation over the death of four people after miscreants set fire to Mohanganj Express train in Dhaka.

He pressed the demand on behalf of the party in a statement on Tuesday.

Expressing concerns over the incident, the BNP senior joint secretary general said in the statement, “Those who set fire to the train and killed four people are undoubtedly inhuman. Such a deadly sabotage is not possible without the help of any vested quarter.”