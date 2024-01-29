Concrete traffic box being erected on a Dhaka street

A concrete makeshift police box is being built on the road at the Shia Mosque intersection in the capital’s Mohammadpur, after removing the previous steel structure.

Officials at Dhaka city corporations, the agencies that are responsible for overseeing roads and footpaths in the capital, said erecting a structure requires clearance from the respective city corporation,

Mohammadpur area falls under ward 5 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), and its officials said they are not aware of the construction of a police box on the road at the Shia Mosque intersection.