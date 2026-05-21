Bashundhara appears to be a state within a state

The government has decided to bring Bashundhara Residential Area under the control of Dhaka North City Corporation. This decision was made at the cabinet meeting on 7 May.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works sources say that after bringing it under control, the city corporation will collect property taxes or holding taxes and provide citizen services.

Currently, Bashundhara Residential Area is controlled by the Bashundhara Group, which many view as a "state within a state. "

Prothom Alo has spoken to at least 15 landowners, flat owners, tenants, housing traders, land buyers, and intermediaries in the area.

They say Bashundhara Group, founded and chaired by Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, sets its own rules there.

When buying land from a private owner in the area, Bashundhara Group’s housing company charges an additional Tk 500,000 per katha. The loyal owners' association, the Bashundhara Welfare Society, collects service charges from flat owners.

Covering an area of about 3,500 acres, the group has its own security force in this area. The city corporation cannot collect property taxes from there.

The development of roads, cleanliness activities, and the control of public facilities such as playgrounds are not in the hands of the city corporation.