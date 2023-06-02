Film videos, snap pictures if police make trouble: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas on Friday asked the party's leaders and activities to snap pictures and film videos if police or other government agencies make any trouble.
Mirza Abbas said, "Many BNP leaders and activists may have anger towards the police. But I will ask you to pacify your (BNP men) anger that all police are not the same in attitude: some are good while some bad. If you face any trouble by any individual or agency, film videos and snap photographs because none of them will be spared."
Mirza Abbas came up with this remark on Friday at Naya Paltan in Dhaka at an event to mark the death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman. Several hundred leaders and activists attended the event.
Abdus Salam, Dhaka south city BNP convener, said the movement is being waged to bring back the country’s democracy and people’s rights to vote. The government will have to be ousted through mass-movement. All will have to be prepared for this.