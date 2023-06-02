Film videos, snap pictures if police make trouble: Mirza Abbas

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas on Friday asked the party's leaders and activities to snap pictures and film videos if police or other government agencies make any trouble.

Mirza Abbas said, "Many BNP leaders and activists may have anger towards the police. But I will ask you to pacify your (BNP men) anger that all police are not the same in attitude: some are good while some bad. If you face any trouble by any individual or agency, film videos and snap photographs because none of them will be spared."