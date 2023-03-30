Prothom Alo reporter arrested, editor sued in growing crackdown on govt's critics

Samsuzzaman, staff correspondent of Prothom Alo, the country’s leading Bengali-language daily, was dragged from his bed at his home in a northwestern suburb of the capital, Dhaka, at 4:00 am yesterday (29 March) by a team of eight policemen sent to arrest him.

They left with him, his laptop, a computer storage device and two phones, RSF was told by a relative present at the time.

The police did not show any warrant when they arrested him, but the interior ministry finally acknowledged a few hours later that he had been arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for writing a “false, fabricated and ill-motivated” article. He was eventually sent to jail this morning (30 March).