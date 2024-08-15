Dhaka WASA gets new MD
Deputy managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), engineer AKM Shahid Uddin has been appointed as the new managing director (MD) of WASA.
The new MD was appointed this afternoon following the resignation of Taqsem A Khan from the position of the MD today, Thursday.
Earlier, Taqsem A Khan's contractual appointment was cancelled. And, the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry issued a notification in this regard.
Taqsem A Khan was appointed as the MD of WASA in October 2009 and his tenure was extended seven times.
