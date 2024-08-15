Dhaka WASA MD Taqsem resigns

Speaking over the phone, he said, “Taqsem A Khan has resigned. He sent the resignation letter to the ministry. He cannot continue due to his health issues.”

Whereabouts of Taqsem was unknown since the ouster of the government of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. He has not attended the office since that day.

Prothom Alo could not confirm whether he was in the country or went abroad.

Taqsem A Khan, his wife and children are the citizens of the US. There is a discussion that he might go to the US.