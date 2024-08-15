Dhaka WASA MD Taqsem resigns
Dhaka WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan has resigned from his post after 15 years of his appointment.
He sent the resignation letter to the local government division Wednesday, the MD’s staff officer and WASA executive engineer Badrul Alam confirmed Prothom Alo Thursday.
Speaking over the phone, he said, “Taqsem A Khan has resigned. He sent the resignation letter to the ministry. He cannot continue due to his health issues.”
Whereabouts of Taqsem was unknown since the ouster of the government of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. He has not attended the office since that day.
Prothom Alo could not confirm whether he was in the country or went abroad.
Taqsem A Khan, his wife and children are the citizens of the US. There is a discussion that he might go to the US.
Dhaka WASA officials and employees already demonstrated demanding his immediate arrest.
Taqsem was appointed as Dhaka WASA MD in 2009. Since then his tenure was extended for the seventh time despite allegations of corruption and irregularities against him.
Since his taking the post, water tariff was raised 16 times.