Enayetullahs exit, new controllers take over Dhaka’s old buses

The bus was passing through Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. At a glance, it was clearly very old—dilapidated, paint peeled off, rust all over.

I boarded the bus (15 March, 2026). After getting on, I saw the seats were greasy. Instead of 41 seats, 46 had been installed. Even then, none were empty. I had to stand.

The driver’s assistant on the bus is named Saddam Hossain. He said they pay Tk 4,500 daily to rent the bus. After fuel and route expenses, whatever remains is shared among him, the driver, and the fare collector. It was clear that no matter how old the bus is, the owner’s income is not small—and it never decreases.

The bus’s registration number is Dhaka Metro-Ba-11-3335. I checked with the regulatory authority, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). An official of the relevant department said the bus, belonging to Shikor Paribahan, operates from Mirpur to Jatrabari. Its route permit has expired. Its fitness certificate has also expired. The bus was manufactured in 2006—meaning it is 20 years old. By now, it should have ended up in a scrapyard. But under the “shadow” of politics, it continues to run freely on Dhaka’s roads without any obstruction.

According to BRTA data, 30 per cent of buses and minibuses registered in Dhaka have exceeded their service life. BRTA exists to ensure these buses do not operate on the roads, and there is traffic police as well—but old buses are still operating. There are allegations that they continue operating because of regular bribes, and no one stops them on the road.