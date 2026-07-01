DMP arrests 2,314 in month-long special drive in Dhaka
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 2,314 people during a month-long special drive conducted across different areas of the capital in June as part of its efforts to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.
According to a DMP press release issued today, Wednesday, the special operations were carried out by various units of the metropolitan police from 1 to 30 June.
Of those arrested, 71 were listed non-enlisted accused, while 797 were apprehended in connection with crimes including terrorism, robbery, mugging and dacoity.
Another 1,446 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and other narcotics-related offences.
The DMP said the drives were conducted to strengthen public security and maintain a stable law-and-order situation in the capital.
The authorities added that such special operations will continue in the coming days, and legal action against the arrested individuals is underway.