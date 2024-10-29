New metro rail tracks: Questions over priority set by AL government

Questions have been raised anew regarding the priorities set by the ousted Awami League government for the construction of new metro rail tracks to curb traffic congestion in the city.

It’s being said now that the track which should be constructed first is in the last on the priority list. Apart from that, the estimated cost for the construction of the new metro rail tracks also stirred questions.

The officials of the concerned ministries said the priority list for new Metro Rail tracks was set to benefit a special group. Common people’s interest was not considered in this case. Even the route set for the construction is wrong.

Experts say the priority list for the new metro rail tracks should be reconsidered now after the regime change. Besides, the estimated cost for the construction should be reviewed.

The roads and bridges ministry started works to set priorities for the construction of new metro rail tracks.

Adviser for the roads and bridges ministry, Fouzul Kabir Khan said the existing priority list would be reviewed.