New metro rail tracks: Questions over priority set by AL government
Questions have been raised anew regarding the priorities set by the ousted Awami League government for the construction of new metro rail tracks to curb traffic congestion in the city.
It’s being said now that the track which should be constructed first is in the last on the priority list. Apart from that, the estimated cost for the construction of the new metro rail tracks also stirred questions.
The officials of the concerned ministries said the priority list for new Metro Rail tracks was set to benefit a special group. Common people’s interest was not considered in this case. Even the route set for the construction is wrong.
Experts say the priority list for the new metro rail tracks should be reconsidered now after the regime change. Besides, the estimated cost for the construction should be reviewed.
The roads and bridges ministry started works to set priorities for the construction of new metro rail tracks.
Adviser for the roads and bridges ministry, Fouzul Kabir Khan said the existing priority list would be reviewed.
The controversy
Mainly the MRT Line -5 has raised questions. It was supposed to be constructed from Gabtoli to Dasherkandi through Technical intersection, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Rasel Square, Karwan Bazar, Hatirjheel, Tejgaon, Aftabnagar, Aftabnagar Centre, Aftabnagar East and Nasirabad.
The relevant officials say the MRT Line-2 should be prioritised over the Line-5 (southern route). The Line-2 was supposed to carry passengers from Gabtoli to Narayanganj through Dhaka Udyan, Mohammadpur, Jigatala, Science Laboratory, New Market, Azimpur, Palashi, Dhaka Medical College, Gulistan, Motijheel, Kamalapur. The Line-2 project also includes the construction of a branch line from Gulistan to Sadarghat.
The planning commission says the project for Line-2 is far more important than the MRT Line-5 project. However, the project has been kept in the last slot of the priority list. There isn’t any notable progress in this project whereas the feasibility study for the Line-5 project is already completed. Even the technical design and the procurement plan have been finalised.
The planning commission officials are saying there are not that many commercial or industrial zones in the areas along the route of Line-5. Besides, the route is quite close to Line-6, which is already in service. The residents of areas from Gabtoli to Asad Gate can get the services of this line within a distance of one or two kilometres.
However, the construction of Line-2 would have benefitted more people. Therefore, it is more reasonable to implement the proposed project for the construction of Line-2 first; which connects several most densely populated areas of the city, including New Market, Dhanmondi and Old Dhaka.
* More to follow ...