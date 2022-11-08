Fardin's janaza held at BUET: Father, friends demand justice

The victim's father said, "I want justice for the killing of my son so that no more mothers lose her child in such a way."
Kazi Nur Uddin said his son would remain busy studying and researching. He was engaged in BUET debating club.
The autopsy on Fardin's body was conducted around 11:00am on Tuesday at Narayanganj General Hospital. The residential medical officer, Sheikh Farhad, said Fardin was killed. There were several injury marks in his head and chest.
"Obviously, it is a killing as per our primary investigation. A report would be submitted soon after autopsy", Sheikh Farhad added.
Meanwhile, following the janaza, the students of BUET formed a human chain in front of BUET Shaheed Minar under the banner of general students, demanding justice for fellow student Fardin Nur Parash's death.
On Monday, police recovered Fardin's body from Shitalakhkhya river behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj in Narayanganj, three days after he went missing.
Siddhirganj police station officer-in-charge Mashiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that Fardin Nur went missing on 4 November. In the incident, his father Kazi Nur Uddin filed a general diary (GD) with the Rampura police station.
According to the GD, Fardin left home at Konapara on 4 November for the BUET dormitory. He was supposed to stay at the hall on Friday and return home after the examination on Saturday.
Later, they learned that Fardin didn’t appear in the examination. Then, the family tried to contact him by calling over his phone. But the phone was found switched off. They couldn't trace his whereabouts.
Kazi Nur Uddin told Prothom Alo that all belongings, including expensive mobile phone, watch and wallet, were found with the dead body.
His son would lead a healthy life. Fardin is supposed to attend a debating event in Madrid of Spain in December. Nur Uddin suspects his son might be killed over previous enmity.