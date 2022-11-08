Fardin's janaza held at BUET: Father, friends demand justice

The first namaz-e-janaza of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's (BUET) student, Fardin Nur Palash, was held at BUET central mosque around 2:00pm Tuesday.

After the janaza, Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin told the newsmen that "It is a murder. It is painful to accept. I would not get my son back. But I want justice for the murder. I am seeking the interference of the prime minister."