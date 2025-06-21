Photographer Chanchal Mahmood passes away
Renowned photographer Chanchal Mahmood has passed away. He breathed his last at around 9:30 pm on Friday at Labaid Cardiac Hospital in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. He was 67.
His wife, Rayna Mahmood, confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo, saying Chanchal Mahmood had long been suffering from heart disease.
To pay final respects, his body will be kept at the Dhaka University’s central mosque at 12:00 pm on Saturday. Following a namaj-e-janaza after Zuhr prayers, he will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard.
Chanchal Mahmood began his photography journey under the mentorship of Manzoor Alam Baig. He was a pioneer of modern fashion photography in Bangladesh.
His photography school, Chanchal Mahmood School of Photography, located in Dhanmondi, has produced many talented photographers over the years.