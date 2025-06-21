Photographer Chanchal Mahmood passes away

To pay final respects, his body will be kept at the Dhaka University’s central mosque at 12:00 pm on Saturday. Following a namaj-e-janaza after Zuhr prayers, he will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard.

Chanchal Mahmood began his photography journey under the mentorship of Manzoor Alam Baig. He was a pioneer of modern fashion photography in Bangladesh.

His photography school, Chanchal Mahmood School of Photography, located in Dhanmondi, has produced many talented photographers over the years.