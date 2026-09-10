Dhanmondi fire followed by blaze at building in Mohakhali

A fire broke out at a building in Mohakhali shortly after a blaze erupted at a building in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Thursday morning. The fire in Mohakhali broke out at around 11:10 am, according to Fire Service sources.

Md Anwarul Islam, an officer at the Fire Service media cell, told Prothom Alo that they received a report of the fire in Mohakhali at 11:12 am today. The blaze broke out at a building behind SKS Shopping Mall, near the old British American Tobacco building in Mohakhali.