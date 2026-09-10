City

Dhanmondi fire followed by blaze at building in Mohakhali

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fire breaks out at a building in Mohakhali, Dhaka around 11:10 am on 10 September 2026Prothom Alo

A fire broke out at a building in Mohakhali shortly after a blaze erupted at a building in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Thursday morning. The fire in Mohakhali broke out at around 11:10 am, according to Fire Service sources.

Md Anwarul Islam, an officer at the Fire Service media cell, told Prothom Alo that they received a report of the fire in Mohakhali at 11:12 am today. The blaze broke out at a building behind SKS Shopping Mall, near the old British American Tobacco building in Mohakhali.

Three Fire Service units were immediately dispatched to the scene and are working to bring the fire under control, he added.

Firefighter are seen working ot douse the blaze at an Apex showroom in Dhanmondi-27, Dhaka on 10 September 2026
Prothom Alo

Anwarul Islam also said the fire at the Mohakhali building had generated a large amount of smoke.

Earlier, a fire broke out at an Apex showroom in Dhanmondi-27 in the capital. The blaze erupted at the shoe shop at around 10:00 am today.

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