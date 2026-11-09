Bus set on fire below, smoke engulfs Farmgate metro rail station, passengers panic

A bus was set on fire beneath the metro rail station in Farmgate, Dhaka, on Monday evening. Smoke from the burning bus entered the station, triggering panic among passengers. In a rush to escape, passengers hurried out of the station.

Following the incident at around 6:30 pm, the metro rail station remained closed for about half an hour. Services returned to normal at 7:02 pm after the situation was brought under control.

According to sources at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the agency responsible for constructing and operating the metro rail system in Dhaka, the bus was set on fire right beside the station’s diesel generator. Smoke subsequently entered the station, triggering the fire alarm.