JUCSU polls: Election commission sends letter seeking Army deployment
The election commission has sent a letter requesting the deployment of the army to ensure security during the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall union elections.
University Proctor and Member Secretary of the election commission, AKM Rashidul Alam confirmed the matter on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier, the JUCSU election commission had stated that security arrangements would be reinforced to ensure a free and fair election.
On 10 August, following the announcement of the election schedule, member secretary Rashidul Alam told newspersons that members of the police, army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) would assist in maintaining order.
In addition, all students whose residential hall tenure has expired would be required to vacate the halls, he added.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, Rashidul Alam said that various measures have been taken by the administration to ensure security during the JUCSU election. There were discussions with adjacent institutions to strengthen security on campus. Furthermore, a letter has already been sent to the Chief of Army Staff, requesting deployment of the army on the day before, the day of the election and the day after the election.
He also confirmed that police and members of various intelligence agencies would be present on campus.
Speaking about this, Touhid Siam, Member Secretary of the Jahangirnagar University unit of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad stated, “When it becomes necessary to seek the support of the army in a university, it indicates a lack of adequate security on campus. However, while we criticise this, we also welcome the administration’s decision to seek army assistance to ensure a fair election.”
The JUCSU election is scheduled to be held on 11 September, for the first time in 33 years. The campus is currently vibrant with election related activities.
A total of 328 nomination forms were collected for the JUCSU and hall union elections on 18 and 19 August.
Nomination forms can be collected until 2:00 pm today, Thursday, and submissions will be accepted until 4:00 pm.