AB Party celebrates Independence Day

In his speech as a chief guest, freedom fighter and president of Gonoforum, Mostofa Muhsin Montu, said, "We wanted a better Bangladesh but we have lost everything we had including a free, fair election like 1970. Our fundamental rights are neglected on a daily basis, and the freedom struggle has been turned into a family history."
Mojibur Rahman Monzu, member secretary of AB Party, said the regime would be held accountable for breach of Independence pledges. Every day people are struggling to manage food. The ruling party not only had stolen the people's right to vote but also access to a decent living. Public safety is highly compromised in the name of the freedom struggle and its glorious Declaration of Independence.
Professor Abdul Wahab Minar, a retired major of BD Army and joint convenor, said, the ruling party had made our popular war efforts a trading tool to oppress the people on a daily basis. Elections are held whimsically as the regime pleases. Endless stories of fake development have made no real difference in public life.
Earlier in the day, the party delegation paid a floral tribute at the National Independence Memorial in Savar.