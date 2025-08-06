Severe traffic jam hits Dhaka streets
Severe traffic congestion has developed on various roads in the capital today, Wednesday, causing suffering to the general people.
The congestion is due to several factors, including political party programmes, student protests, and road blockades, the police have said.
Deputy commissioner of the Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Muhammad Talebur Rahman, said that today, Wednesday students from seven colleges held a protest blocking the road at Science Lab.
There is also a political party programme in Paltan. In addition, the day after a public holiday has led to increased traffic pressure on the roads.
Moreover, potholes in various parts of the roads have contributed to the traffic congestion.
At around 12:45 PM, students from seven colleges blocked the Science Lab intersection, halting traffic through the area and causing public inconvenience.
Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna Division Police, told Prothom Alo that the students left the road after about half an hour, after which traffic resumed.
On the first anniversary of the July mass uprising, the BNP is scheduled to hold a "Victory Rally" in Dhaka today.
The rally is set to begin at 3:00pm in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan. Due to this event, traffic congestion has developed in Paltan and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) blocked roads in Dhaka’s Badda area, demanding the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to Bangladesh.
As part of their programme, which included plans to besiege the Indian High Commission, they staged a road blockade in Badda.
The blockade disrupted traffic in Badda, Badda Kitchen Market, Hossain Market, Merul Badda, and Rampura, leading to severe congestion and causing suffering for the general public.