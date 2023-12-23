Passenger bus torched in Gulistan 

Miscreants have set fire to a passenger bus in the capital’s Gulistan area on Saturday night, on the eve of a fresh spell of blockade called by the BNP. However, the incident led to no casualties.
Anwarul Islam, an official from the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying the fire originated at 9:15 pm.
Two firefighting units went to the spot to bring the fire under control, he said, adding it was a Rajanigandha Paribahan coach.
The BNP will hold a dawn-to-dusk blockade across the country on Sunday, as part of their ongoing movement for resignation of the government and reinstatement of a neutral caretaker government to oversee the next election.
Torching buses has been a common scenario during the hartals and blockades of BNP. According to Fire Service sources, a total of 257 vehicles have been torched across the country since 28 October.