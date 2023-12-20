BNP will organise mass contact on 21-23 Dec, blockade on 24 Dec

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has once again called a dawn-to-dusk blockade programme across the country on 24 December, Sunday, and mass contact on the preceding three days.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party’s senior joint secretary general, announced the programme at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also announced the same programme separately.
“The mass contact programme will be held on 21, 22, and 23 December, in favour of the polls-boycott and non-cooperation movement for the resignation of Awami League government and reinstatement of neutral polls-time caretaker government system. Also, there will be a blockade programme on 24 December, Sunday, for the same demand,” he said.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also announced the same programme separately.
Earlier on the day, the BNP called the people for rejecting the voting in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections slated for 7 January. Besides, the part urged them to engage in "non-cooperation" with the government across all sectors.