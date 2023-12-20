Due regulatory action if BNP men don’t pay utility bills: Home minister

If the BNP men do not pay gas, electricity, and water bills, the WASA and the power department will take actions that they usually do with other consumers in such cases, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
He made the statement at a press briefing at his office in the secretariat on Wednesday, regarding the BNP’s recent call for boycotting elections, non-cooperation, and non-payment of utility bills.
In a virtual speech on Wednesday, the joint secretary general of BNP, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, urged the people not to pay utility bills and other rents, in addition to complete non-cooperation to the government.
Asked about the issue, the home minister said, “Those who will hold non-cooperation, if they face power-outage, water supply disruption… since they themselves want power-cut, water-supply suspension, defunct government… do they apprehend what will be the consequences?”
He, however, clarified that the concerned regulators will take the same action that they do with other consumers in cases of non-payments of bills. “They (the BNP men) should consider what will happen (in the aftermath).”
Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal further assured that the people know the BNP very well and they have never reacted to any of the BNP calls. “I believe the people will cast their votes on time and the election commission will present a fair election.”