BNP calls for vote rejection, non-cooperation with govt

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday called the people for rejecting the voting in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections slated for 7 January.

The de facto opposition party has additionally urged people to engage in "non-cooperation" with the government across all sectors.

These appeals were conveyed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi during a virtual press conference held at approximately 12:30 pm on Wednesday.