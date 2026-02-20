DSCC: Mosquitoes not dying despite drives, committee formed to find solutions

Mosquito control is one of the primary responsibilities of the city corporation. The abnormal surge in mosquito infestation in the capital suggests that the work is not being carried out effectively.

Although Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) claims that operations are ongoing regularly, officials themselves are concerned about why mosquitoes are not dying.

To assess whether the insecticides are effective, DSCC has formed a committee. The committee will conduct field-level investigations to determine whether mosquitoes are dying after insecticide application. It will also verify whether mosquito control workers are properly attending their assigned duties.