RAJUK recovers three acres of its land evicting a market

Hafizul Islam told Prothom Alo that "Nearly 100 acres of lands have been earmarked for constructing commercial flats at the third phase of RAJUK project. These lands are occupied by the people for a long time. We are conducting drives at different occasions to recover the lands. As a part of the drive, we conducted a drive on Monday to the Panchabati area in the vicinity of the RAJUK Uttara Apartment Project at sector 18."

"An illegal market cropped up in the area in the last three and four months. There were nearly 100 shops in the market. The amount of land is about three acres."