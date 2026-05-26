Kalshi Slum fire under control
The massive fire that broke out at the Kalshi Slum in the city’s Pallabi area on Monday evening was brought under control after two hours.
Fifteen firefighting units brought the fire under control around 9:35 pm, said Md Talha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Headquarters Media Cell.
However, there was no report of any casualties in the fire.
According to the DSCD, the fire was reported at 7:23 pm.
On information, two firefighting units initially rushed to the spot around 7:32 pm to battle the blaze.
Later, 13 more units from different fire stations in the city joined them and battled the blaze. However, water shortage hampered firefighting efforts.
After two hours of efforts, they finally brought the fire under control, said Zasim.
The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.