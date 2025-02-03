Titumir College students postpone movement for 7 days

The students of Government Titumir College have postponed their movement to press home their demand for the college to be announced as a university for seven days.

On behalf of the protesting students, Layek Nur Muhammad made the announcement around 10:00 pm Monday.

Before that, joint education secretary Mohammad Nuruzzaman went to Mohakhali rail crossing area around 9:45 pm and talked with the demonstrating students there.

He told the students that they will have to wait for the next elected government to meet their demand. To run the academic activities up to that point, a committee will be formed comprising representatives from the ministry, college administration and the students. The committee will be in charge of admission related operations for the 2024-25 academic session.