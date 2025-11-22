Building catches fire in Segunbagicha

A fire has broken out at a 10-storey commercial building in the capital’s Segunbagicha. However, no casualties have been reported so far from the incident.

At 3:04 pm on Saturday, the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department received news of a fire, according to on-duty officer Anwar bin Sattar.

The officer said the fire broke out on the ninth floor of a ten-storey building in Segunbagicha. Upon receiving the alert, five units of the Fire Service rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 3:30 pm and fully extinguished at 4:12 pm. No casualties were reported.

At the site, the building—named At-Tariq Tower—was observed with Fire Service personnel working to put out the flames on the ninth floor. The offices of tax commissioners from Zones 8 and 14 are located in the building, while a crowd of onlookers gathered below.