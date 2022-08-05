OC amasses huge wealth in Dhaka

Ramna police station officer-in-charge Monirul Islam has illegally amassed huge amount of assets including buildings and plots, Prothom Alo investigation has found following an investigation report of a government agency.

An allegation has also surfaced that he grabbed a freedom fighter's building at Mohammadpur Housing Society in the capital.

However, police sources said his assets are much more than the assets already discovered.

OC Monirul has built an eight storey building in Dhaka and is building another duplex house.

He has four plots in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Munshiganj.