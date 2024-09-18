Metro rail service resumes after 11 hours
Metro rail services have resumed after being halted for 11 hours due to a mechanical fault in a pillar. The disruption began early Wednesday morning and affected the section from Agargaon to Motijheel.
The service was suspended at 9:00am, and engineers and technicians worked throughout the day to address the issue.
The repair work concluded around 8:15pm, after which normal operations resumed, as confirmed by Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy project director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
Abdur Rouf, managing director of DMTCL, explained that while the metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel was temporarily halted, the train continued to operate normally from Uttara North to Agargaon.
He noted that the issue involved a spring displacement in a viaduct section beneath the track at Farmgate station. This disruption was critical enough to halt metro rail services through that station to ensure passenger safety.