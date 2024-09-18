Metro rail service resumes after 11 hours

Metro rail services have resumed after being halted for 11 hours due to a mechanical fault in a pillar. The disruption began early Wednesday morning and affected the section from Agargaon to Motijheel.

The service was suspended at 9:00am, and engineers and technicians worked throughout the day to address the issue.

The repair work concluded around 8:15pm, after which normal operations resumed, as confirmed by Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy project director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).