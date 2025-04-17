End crimes against media professionals and ensure justice

UNESCO-IPDC and News Network jointly launched the Programme for Promoting Safety of Journalists in Dhaka today, Thursday, with a strong call to address the growing threats faced by journalists and to put an end to the impunity for crimes committed against media professionals, reports a press release.

Speaking at the inaugural event held at the YWCA Training Center in Dhaka, Suzan Vize, UNESCO Head of Office and Representative to Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of practicing safety measures to safeguard journalists from the frequent risks and attacks they face.

She urged both government and non-government organisations to collaborate in creating a safer environment for media personnel. Vize highlighted that ensuring the safety of journalists is not only crucial for their well-being but also vital for the preservation of democracy and freedom of expression.