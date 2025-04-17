Call for journalists’ safety
End crimes against media professionals and ensure justice
UNESCO-IPDC and News Network jointly launched the Programme for Promoting Safety of Journalists in Dhaka today, Thursday, with a strong call to address the growing threats faced by journalists and to put an end to the impunity for crimes committed against media professionals, reports a press release.
Speaking at the inaugural event held at the YWCA Training Center in Dhaka, Suzan Vize, UNESCO Head of Office and Representative to Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of practicing safety measures to safeguard journalists from the frequent risks and attacks they face.
She urged both government and non-government organisations to collaborate in creating a safer environment for media personnel. Vize highlighted that ensuring the safety of journalists is not only crucial for their well-being but also vital for the preservation of democracy and freedom of expression.
She called for comprehensive training programmes and support services, enabling journalists to better navigate potential dangers. By fostering a culture of safety and accountability, we can empower those who play a critical role in informing the public and holding power to account.
She urged all to work together with commitment and determination to ensure that this initiative becomes a stepping stone towards a safer, more inclusive and more vibrant environment for journalism.
With support from UNESCO-IPDC, News Network is implementing this initiative across four divisional headquarters—Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Rangpur. The programme will provide training to around 100 journalists from both national and regional print and electronic media, focusing on digital and physical safety, gender-sensitive reporting, and legal protections.
The launching event featured remarks from Shahiduzzaman, editor and CEO of News Network, and Noore Jannat Proma, Head of the Communications and Information Sector at UNESCO Dhaka. The programme was moderated by Professor Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Islam of United International University (UIU).
Approximately 30 participants—including journalists, journalist union leaders, civil society representatives, human rights defenders, and media experts—attended the inaugural ceremony.
The event was followed by a discussion meeting initiated by Shafiul on two key themes; (i) the importance of journalists’ Safety and the Challenge of Impunity, and (ii) Building Collaboration and Networks with Stakeholders to Promote Press Freedom and Safety.
Participants at the meeting explored key threats facing journalists nowadays, including disinformation, fake news, and cyberbullying. Speakers stressed the urgent need for effective measures to safeguard journalists and enhance their access to safety resources—such as protective equipment and training in both digital and physical security.
The discussions emphasised the importance of equipping journalists with necessary skills to navigate challenges in today’s media landscape. Participants expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting its potential to foster a safer and more inclusive environment for reporters across the country.