Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Nilkhet intersection

Stopping harassment of students of seven colleges at DU register building, revising CGPA conditions for promotion to next stage and publishing results within 90 days of completion of examination, formation of a clear policy and authority and taking proper steps to solve shortage of teachers and classrooms are among the demands of the students.

Taslim Chowdhury, coordinator of the movement, said, “Earlier we met Supriya ma’am, principal of Eden Girls’ College, she assured us of fulfilling our demands. There is a meeting about this today (Tuesday). We hope that the decision will resolve our problems.”