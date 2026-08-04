Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir clash at Dhaka College, several injured
A clash broke out between activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka College on Tuesday afternoon, leaving several people from both sides injured, according to police.
The incident occurred at around 3:00 pm.
Sheikh Zahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that the clash took place inside the Dhaka College campus.
"Several people have been injured. Police are not stationed inside the campus. We responded after receiving information about the incident," he said.
According to a police source, tensions escalated at Dhaka College following an earlier confrontation at Jagannath University, where Chhatra Dal activists clashed with leaders and activists of the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) and Chhatra Shakti over entry to a seminar marking the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.
The dispute at Jagannath University allegedly triggered heightened tensions between the two groups at Dhaka College, eventually leading to the clash.
Following the violence, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists marched on the main road outside the campus, while Chhatra Shibir activists remained inside the campus.
At around 3:30 pm, two crude bombs were exploded in the New Market area. No casualties were reported.