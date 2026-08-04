Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir clash at Dhaka College, several injured

A clash broke out between activists of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Dhaka College on Tuesday afternoon, leaving several people from both sides injured, according to police.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 pm.

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo that the clash took place inside the Dhaka College campus.

"Several people have been injured. Police are not stationed inside the campus. We responded after receiving information about the incident," he said.