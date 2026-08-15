3 beaten, 2 detained over 'Joy Bangla' slogan, video, shingara distribution at Dhanmondi 32

At around noon, another man was beaten after being accused of distributing shingaras to mark the death anniversary of Bangabandhu. The man was seen carrying a bag containing shingaras. He also ran away during the beating.

ANM Ayas told journalists that they were there to prevent leaders and activists of Awami League, whose activities are now banned and banned organisation, Jubo League from carrying out any ‘subversive activities’. He said they were handing over anyone they found to the police.

Asked whether they could beat someone by creating a mob, Ayas said he was not creating a mob. He said they were simply detaining Awami League and Jubo League members and handing them over to the police. Ayas later left the scene after facing questions from journalists.