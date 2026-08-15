3 beaten, 2 detained over 'Joy Bangla' slogan, video, shingara distribution at Dhanmondi 32
Three people were beaten in front of the demolished residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital for allegedly chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan, recording videos on their mobile phones and distributing shingaras (snack). Police have so far detained two people from there.
The incident took place at around 12:00 pm today, Saturday, at the entrance of the road leading to Dhanmondi 32. The names and identities of those beaten could not be confirmed immediately.
A group of people led by a man named ANM Ayas beat them. They identified themselves as ‘July fighters’. ANM Ayas identified himself as the member secretary of an organisation called the State Dialogue Forum (SDF).
During a visit to the scene, it was seen that at around 11:45 am, a rickshaw puller was recording a video on his mobile phone at the entrance to Dhanmondi 32. At one point, Ayas approached him and checked his phone.
Ayas accused the rickshaw puller of having sent the video to a member of the Jubo League. Several people accompanying Ayas then beat the rickshaw puller. Later police arrived, detained him and took him to Dhanmondi police station.
Earlier, at around 10:15 am, police detained a man named Arnab Das, who had come to Dhanmondi 32 reportedly to offer flowers. Muhammad Imdadul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, told Prothom Alo that Arnab Das is from Tangail.
Police had initially learned that he was an active member of the Jubo League, whose activities are currently banned. He is being questioned, added the police officer.
While the rickshaw puller was being beaten, another person present at the scene chanted ‘Joy Bangla’. He was also beaten and eventually ran away.
At around noon, another man was beaten after being accused of distributing shingaras to mark the death anniversary of Bangabandhu. The man was seen carrying a bag containing shingaras. He also ran away during the beating.
ANM Ayas told journalists that they were there to prevent leaders and activists of Awami League, whose activities are now banned and banned organisation, Jubo League from carrying out any ‘subversive activities’. He said they were handing over anyone they found to the police.
Asked whether they could beat someone by creating a mob, Ayas said he was not creating a mob. He said they were simply detaining Awami League and Jubo League members and handing them over to the police. Ayas later left the scene after facing questions from journalists.
Saddam Hossain, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in the Dhanmondi zone, told journalists that adequate police personnel had been deployed and that they were trying to keep the situation calm.
Police barricades were seen on both sides of the road in front of the demolished residence at Dhanmondi 32 from early morning. Vehicle movement on the road in front of the house has been stopped, and pedestrians are also not being allowed to use the road.
Journalists from various media outlets have gathered there since morning, while curious onlookers were also seen crowding the area. A large presence of law enforcement personnel was noticed, with an armoured police vehicle also kept on standby.