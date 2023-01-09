Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

MAN Siddique said the metro rail will operate from 8:30am instead of 8:00am to 12:30pm. However, the gates will be opened at 8:00am and closed at 12:00pm.
DMTCL MD MAN Siddique said around 90,000 passengers have travelled to the metro rail between 29 December and 8 January .
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metro rail on 28 December. On the following day, the metro rail started operating commercially between Diabari of Uttara and Agargaon.
The metro rail has started operation after a decade of taking up the project in 2012. The name of the metro rail project is MRT line-6. The length of the route is over 21 kilometers from Uttara to Kamalapur and there are 17 stations.
A total of Tk 334.72 billion is being spent to construct the metro rail. The first trial operation started in August of 2021. The metro rail started operation partially on 28 December with seven stations between Diabari of Uttara to Agargaon.