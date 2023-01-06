Metro rail: Preparations being taken to stop at all stations

The authorities have taken preparations to stop the metro rail at all stations from Uttara to Agargaon route by March.

As per the plan, the metro rail will stop at Pallabi station of Mirpur in the current month, January, and at Mirpur-10 afterwards. Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is in charge of construction and operation of metro rail.

The agency said it will held an assessment meeting after 10 days of operation of the train. Issues like the problems emerged after the launching of metro rail, the steps to be taken in the days to come and the challenges ahead to stop metro rail in new stations will be discussed in the meeting.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and guests travelled in the metro rail buying tickets on the first day on 28 December 2022.