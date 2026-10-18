State Minister Ishraque explains why he took part in anti-narcotics raid with firearms

Ishraque Hossain, State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, has explained his participation in an anti-narcotics operation in Gandaria, in the capital, and his decision to carry a firearm.

He said he had visited the area on Saturday as part of a coordinated social resistance initiative against drugs, involving local residents and law enforcement agencies. According to him, the operation was a joint undertaking agreed upon by police, local politicians and community leaders. He said he had raised the firearm in self-defence.

The incident took place near Gandaria Railway Station in Dhaka-6 constituency on Saturday afternoon. A video of the incident was posted on the Facebook page of Ishraque, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, and quickly went viral, prompting widespread discussion and criticism.