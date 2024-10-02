Ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s principal secretary Kamal Chowdhury arrested
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s principal secretary and an adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury alias Kamal Chowdhury has been arrested.
Besides, former youth and sports secretary Mesbah Uddin and Bashundhara Group coordinator Adnan have also been arrested.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations division deputy commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman disclosed the information to the media.
DMP on Wednesday morning said that detective branch (DB) members arrested the three from different areas of the city Tuesday night.
Though Talebur Rahman said cases have been filed against them on specific charges, he did not elaborate the cases.