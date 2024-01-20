Survey goes on to expand Metro Rail to Tongi: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that a survey is underway for the extension of metro rail from city's Uttara to Tongi.

The minister said this after inaugurating the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at DMTCL Building at Diabari of Uttara in city.

"The construction work of the extended section from Motijheel to Kamlapur will be completed in June next year. The matter of extension of time of Metro Rail on various days including Biswa Ijtema and Book Fair, will be discussed and decided later," he added.