Prime minister sets 48-hour deadline for waste clearance and dengue prevention

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has given Dhaka’s two city corporations 48 hours to remove sacrificial animal waste, clear drainage channels and take measures to prevent dengue. He has instructed that if the work is not completed within the stipulated time, the officials concerned will be withdrawn from their posts and face strict departmental disciplinary action.

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam confirmed the directive to Prothom Alo on Friday night. He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, without informing anyone in advance, personally drove through various parts of Dhaka for nearly four hours—from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday—to inspect the situation.