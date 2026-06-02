AI cameras on Dhaka streets: Man jailed, fined for covering number plate to evade detection

Speaking at the press conference, Anisur Rahman said that on 19 May, a motorcyclist rode through Dhaka streets after covering three digits of his number plate with white scotch tape. A photograph of the incident later spread on social media and was also published in various news outlets. The matter came to DMP’s attention on 21 May.

He said the incident caused concern within the police force because if such deceptive tactics spread, others might follow the same method. Therefore, an investigation was launched with importance.

Anisur Rahman noted that identifying the rider was not easy because his face was not clearly visible in the photograph.

He said that with the assistance of the DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, investigators analysed CCTV footage from different areas of the capital and matched the motorcycle type and number plate. Following the investigation, the individual was identified and arrested on Monday. His name is Lablu Haque, 38, a resident of the Lalbagh area of Dhaka.