AI cameras on Dhaka streets: Man jailed, fined for covering number plate to evade detection
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) identified and arrested a man for riding a motorcycle on city roads after covering three digits of its number plate in an attempt to evade the AI-based (artificial intelligence) traffic surveillance system.
The was man later produced before a Special Magistrate Court, which sentenced him to one month in jail and fined him Tk 2,000.
DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anisur Rahman disclosed this at a press conference held this morning at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital.
Speaking at the press conference, Anisur Rahman said that on 19 May, a motorcyclist rode through Dhaka streets after covering three digits of his number plate with white scotch tape. A photograph of the incident later spread on social media and was also published in various news outlets. The matter came to DMP’s attention on 21 May.
He said the incident caused concern within the police force because if such deceptive tactics spread, others might follow the same method. Therefore, an investigation was launched with importance.
Anisur Rahman noted that identifying the rider was not easy because his face was not clearly visible in the photograph.
He said that with the assistance of the DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, investigators analysed CCTV footage from different areas of the capital and matched the motorcycle type and number plate. Following the investigation, the individual was identified and arrested on Monday. His name is Lablu Haque, 38, a resident of the Lalbagh area of Dhaka.
The DMP official said the cooperation of city residents in restoring traffic discipline in the capital has been noteworthy. Positive changes are already becoming visible on the roads within a short period. Even during the Eid holidays, when traffic volume was lower, many people were seen voluntarily complying with traffic laws.
“We want to establish an automated and disciplined traffic system like those in developed countries. But if anyone attempts to deceive the technology, legal action will be taken against them,” Anisur Rahman said.
He warned that strict action would be taken against traffic law violators.
Referring to the 19 May incident, he said the arrested individual had been sent to a Special Magistrate Court. As far he knew, the court sentenced him to one month in prison in addition to imposing a fine.
Anisur Rahman said that DMP’s objective is not to punish people but rather to raise awareness. They want everyone to follow the law voluntarily. However, strict measures will be applied in cases of law violations.
The Additional Commissioner further said that police personnel have been instructed to maintain the highest level of courtesy toward citizens. At the same time, a firm stance will be maintained in enforcing the law. Various attempts may be made to circumvent newly introduced technology, but DMP’s technological capabilities have significantly improved compared to the past. Through CCTV footage analysis and other technological investigative methods, police now have the capability to detect and solve such offences.
Also present at the press conference were CTTC Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rakib Khan and DMP Media and Public Relations Division Deputy Commissioner NM Nasiruddin.