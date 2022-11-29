Sarathi initiates discussion to foster financial solutions for low-income people

‘Sarathi- Improving Financial Health’, a flagship financial inclusion project co-funded by Swisscontact and MetLife Foundation, arranged a discussion on ‘Financial Solutions to Foster Economic Resilience of the Low-Income Population of Bangladesh’, at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The objective of the event was to bring the economic turmoil faced by the low-income community and initiate an insightful discussion within the financial ecosystem to better cater to their needs.