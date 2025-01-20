Medical admission test: Students demand scrapping of quota, results be republished

Students of several medical colleges, including the Dhaka Medical College, and university students Monday staged a rally and sit-ins programme at the Central Shaheed Minar, demanding republishing the results, scrapping the MBBS admission test results published on Sunday, and to do away with the quota system in the medical admission test.

The students started gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka this morning, following the programme announced Sunday night. A rally was held around 11:30 am. They left the Shaheed Minar premises at noon.

Later, a team of representatives of the students submitted a memo for Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus around 3:00 pm. They demanded the medical admission test results to be cancelled by 8:00 pm today and republish it.