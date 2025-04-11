Not changing name of Mangal Shobhajatra, rather going back to old name, tradition: DU VC

Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has said they are not changing the name of Mangal Shobhajatra, rather they are going back to the old name and tradition that kicked off the operation of the Fine Arts faculty.

Niaz Ahmed made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the DU’s Fine Arts faculty today, Friday.

The conference was organised to provide updates on the preparations of Pohela Boishakh and Bangla New Year 1432 celebrations.