Not changing name of Mangal Shobhajatra, rather going back to old name, tradition: DU VC
Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has said they are not changing the name of Mangal Shobhajatra, rather they are going back to the old name and tradition that kicked off the operation of the Fine Arts faculty.
Niaz Ahmed made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the DU’s Fine Arts faculty today, Friday.
The conference was organised to provide updates on the preparations of Pohela Boishakh and Bangla New Year 1432 celebrations.
It was announced at the event that the name of ‘Mangal Shobhajatra’, the procession to mark the Bangla New Year, has been changed to ‘Borshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’.
Regarding this, VC Niaz Ahmed said the theme of this rally gives two messages. One is the abolition of autocracy highlighting people’s spontaneous protests against the social and political repressive autocratic system; another is a call for unity and harmony.
The fine arts faculty has been organising the Mangal Shobhajatra to mark the first day of the Bangla New Year since 1989. At first, it was named as Ananda Shobhajatra.
Later, the name was changed to “Mangal Shobhajatra” in the context of the anti-Ershad movement in 1990.
UNESCO recognised the Mangal Shobhajatra as a World Cultural Heritage on 30 November, 2016.