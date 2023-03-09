Siddique Bazar blast:  Building owner among 3 shown arrested

Three people, including the owner of the 5-storey building at Siddique Bazar where a deadly explosion on Tuesday left 21 people dead, were shown arrested in a case over the blast, reports UNB.

Those shown arrested are Wahidur Rahman, 46, owner of the building, Matiur Rahman, 36, brother of Wahidur and Motaleb Mintu, 36.

"The two brothers were detained from Fulbaraia area in the capital on Tuesday and Motaleb was detained from DMCH area on the same night for interrogation. As the building owner had negligence that led to the blast they were shown arrested, said additional commissioner (crime) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) K Mohiuddin.

Police filed an unnatural death case following the blast incident.