Bangladesh eager to work with Orbis to expand eye care services: Dr Yunus

Chief Advisor Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has expressed Bangladesh’s eagerness to work and collaborate with global nonprofit Orbis International to expand eye care services in the country.

Speaking with Orbis International President and CEO Derek Hodkey on Wednesday, 20 November, he said Bangladesh needs to expand eye care services and is ready to work with Orbis International to this end, according to a press release.

Derek, who is visiting Bangladesh as part of the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital’s training programme now taking place in Chattogram, visited the head of government at the latter’s office in the capital.