Metro rail services halted due to workers’ strike, passengers suffer

Hundreds of people were waiting outside the station, with many more standing on the road, he said. However, there were hardly any vehicles available. Unable to get on a bus, CNG or an app-based motorcycle, the man eventually managed to reach Karwan Bazar by rickshaw, paying a higher fare.

A section of regular officers and staff of the organisation had announced an all-out work abstention from 7:00 am today in protest of what they described as a breach of the promise to introduce an independent employment policy. This raised concerns of disruption to metro rail services.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), responsible for the construction and operation of Dhaka’s metro rail, had announced on Thursday night that services would operate normally on Friday according to schedule. However, the protesting workers ignored this directive.