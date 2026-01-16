House fire in Dhaka’s Uttara claims 3 lives
A fire broke out in a six-storey residential building in Uttara of the capital killing three people. according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the blaze started around 7:50 am in the morning today, Friday.
Among the deceased were two women and one man. Sources from the fire service said they died from smoke inhalation.
The fire was brought under control around 10:00 am. Thirteen others fell ill due to smoke inhalation from the fire. They have been rescued and are receiving treatment in hospital.
Talha Bin Jasim, an official from the public relations wing of the Fire Service, told Prothom Alo that the fire broke out at a building on Road 18 in Sector 11 of Uttara.
Three people were killed in the fire, while 13 others suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, added the official.
When asked why the casualties were so high, Talha Bin Jasim explained that the rooms contained a large amount of furniture, which caught fire and caused the flames to spread rapidly.
Md Abdul Mannan, deputy assistant director of fire service’s Dhaka zone-3, said the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. The blaze started on the first floor and spread up to the second floor.
The fire was brought under control by 8:25 am and was fully extinguished by 10:00 am, said sources from the Fire Service.