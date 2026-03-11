DSCC in financial crisis: Salaries and bonuses paid with borrowed money

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), responsible for providing civic services in the southern part of the capital, has fallen into a severe financial crisis.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that the organisation had to borrow money last month to pay salaries and bonuses to its officials and employees.

Senior officials are now worried about whether it will be possible to pay salaries next month from the corporation’s own revenue.

The DSCC administrator and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Abdus Salam has already sought the prime minister’s assistance to overcome the crisis.

After meeting the prime minister on 4 March, he told journalists that revenue collection had fallen short of expectations in recent months. Compared with previous years, lower revenue collection this year has pushed the city corporation into financial difficulty.

Abdus Salam said that if the work orders issued indiscriminately during the previous administration were implemented in full, the city corporation would effectively collapse. “It is simply not possible,” he said.