Which roads in Dhaka may face traffic congestion, and how to get around
Traffic pressure has increased on several roads in the capital today, Saturday, due to multiple major events.
The traffic division has advised city residents to remain cautious while travelling, particularly on Manik Mia Avenue, around the Parliament building, in Tejgaon and on nearby roads.
Traffic officials have advised those who need to travel through these areas to allow sufficient time for their journeys.
The ‘Concert for Solidarity’ is being held at Manik Mia Avenue. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has organised the event to mark National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm and continue until midnight. In connection with the event, one lane of the road adjacent to the South Plaza of the National Parliament building has been closed since morning.
Besides, a procession is scheduled to start in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan and proceed to the concert venue at Manik Mia Avenue. As a result, traffic may increase in the afternoon on roads leading to Naya Paltan, Kakrail, Farmgate, Asad Gate and Manik Mia Avenue.
Meanwhile, a grand rally of village police has been taking place since morning at the National Parade Ground in Tejgaon. The gathering of around 40,000 village police members has created traffic pressure around the trade fair ground, Tejgaon and surrounding areas. Traffic movement has reportedly been disrupted in these areas since morning.
Rafiqul Islam, deputy commissioner (Tejgaon) of the Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that a stage for the concert had been set up in one lane of the road adjacent to the South Plaza of the National Parliament building. As a result, that lane has been closed. A partition has been installed in the middle of the opposite lane to allow vehicles to move in both directions.
He said they expected traffic pressure to remain low as it was a holiday. However, if the crowd increases in the afternoon, traffic diversions may be introduced depending on the situation.
If Manik Mia Avenue has to be completely closed, vehicles coming from the Shyamoli direction will be diverted towards Lake Road, Khejurbagan and Kalabagan. However, the police will try to keep traffic moving normally through Manik Mia Avenue by channelling vehicles rather than diverting them, he said.
Rafiqul Islam further said that members of various police units, including the Crime Division, had been deployed alongside traffic police.
Police would remain on duty to ensure smooth movement for the general public throughout the event, which is scheduled to continue until midnight.